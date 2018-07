PM Modi mentioned Rafale deal during his no-cofidence debate. (File)

The Congress on Tuesday told Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan it was going to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "misleading statements" over the Rafale fighter jet in parliament last week.

Ms Sitharaman and PM Modi had forcefully defended the multi-crore deal for French fighter jets in parliament, rubbishing opposition claims that the planes were being bought at an inflated cost.