'Congress Supports Dangerous Ideas Like...': PM To Phase 3 Candidates

PM Modi's letter was shared by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wrote to the candidates contesting in the phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections, urging them to spread the word against the "divisive and discriminatory" politics of Congress and INDIA alliance".

"I urge you to sensitise voters against the divisive and discriminatory intentions of the Congress party and its INDIA Alliance. Their intention is to give reservation to their vote bank by snatching it away from the SC, ST and OBC communities, even though reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional," PM Modi wrote.

The letter was shared by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"They are bent on snatching away people's hard-earned money and giving it to their vote bank. Congress has also made it clear that they will support dangerous ideas like 'inheritance tax'. The country will have to unite to stop them," PM Modi said.