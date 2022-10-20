'One Face Before Us, Another Before Media': Congress Slams Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor later regretted that the letter was leaked and said "let's move on". (File)

Its party president election done, the Congress today called Shashi Tharoor two-faced in a sharp pushback against his allegations of "extremely serious irregularities" in the internal polls.

"I am sorry to say that you had one face before me which communicated that you're satisfied with all our answers and different face in the media which made all these allegations against us," Madhusudhan Mistry, who was election in-charge, said in reply to Shashi Tharoor's team.

Mallikarjun Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor by a landslide in the polls to become the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

As the votes were counted yesterday, Mr Tharoor's election agent Salman Soz wrote to Mr Mistry flagging "disturbing facts" in the election process in Uttar Pradesh and demanding that votes in the state be cancelled.

Though Mr Tharoor later regretted that a "strictly internal letter" was leaked and said, "let's move on", the Congress's counter was sharp and unforgiving.

"We accommodated your request... and despite that you went to the media alleging that the Central Election Authority was conspiring against you," Mr Mistry wrote in his point-by-point rebuttal.

"You tried creating a mountain out of a mole(hill) by creating an impression that the entire exercise was unfair to your candidate," he said.

Mr Tharoor routinely raised his concerns about an "uneven playing field" during his campaign for the Congress top post, claiming that the treatment of the two candidates was "vastly different".

Few doubted Mr Kharge's victory, since he was widely seen to be the "Gandhis approved" candidate even though the Congress insisted that the election was free and fair.