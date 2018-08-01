Congress Should Clear Their Stand On Assam Citizen List: BJP

Prakash Javadekar said the TMC and Congress are escaping the discussion on Assam list

Accusing the opposition of evading a debate on the National Register of Citizens issue in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday asked the Congress to clarify its stand on the issue.

"What are Congress and TMC afraid of and why are they escaping discussion? Why they don't want to hear the response? They are deliberately disrupting the Rajya Sabha to avoid a debate on NRC," Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said in a media briefing.

Earlier in the day, BJP President Amit Shah who was scheduled to continue with his speech in Rajya Sabha was unable to complete it due to a ruckus created by the opposition members over NRC.

Mr Javadekar also hit out at former Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying that she should clear her stand on NRC as it was started by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"NRC is the medium of identifying illegal migrants and this was started off by Rajiv Gandhi in 1984 and now Congress wants to save them. Even Indira Gandhi had earlier said that the illegal migrants should go back to Bangladesh," he added.