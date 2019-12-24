Congress's Shashi Tharoor Trolled Over Tweet On National Award Winner

Shashi Tharoor received some sarcastic remarks over his tweet.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet on a post by National Award-winner lyricist and comedian Varun Grover on nationwide protests against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens has been criticized, after he admitted that he does

Mr Tharoor posted a clipping of Mr Grover reciting a poetry condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act on @ShashiTharoor and wrote: "I don't know who this brilliant poet is, but 'hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge' is destined to be one of the most powerful anthems of the #CAA_NRC_Protests!"

The 55-second clip of Varun Grover got 299.3K views, 9.5K retweets and 30.2K likes.

Mr Grover had on Saturday shared the poetry 'We won't show our papers' on his Twitter handle to summarise the political developments in the country in the past few days.

He had written: "Inspired by the spirit of every protester and Indian-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans (There is no copyright on these words -- feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create)."

Many Twitter users criticised the Congress leader over his tweet.

One user wrote: "Hi sir, this is comedian @varungrover who also happens to be on a BJP hit list along with @kunalkamra88. Brave men."

Another user commented: "Really @ShashiTharoor?? You don't know who @varungrover is??!"

Another one remarked: "'Moh moh ke dhage' being the most amazing lyrics by him."

One of the tweets read: "It's very unfortunate on your part not to know who Varun Grover is."

Another user commented: "Chill!! These are English-speaking people. They don't know everything."

