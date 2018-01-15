Rahul Gandhi UP Visit LIVE Updates: Congress Chief Arrives In Lucknow En Route Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is looking to strengthen party position in Uttar Pradesh. (File)

11:36 (IST) Party state chief Raj Babbar welcomed Rahul Gandhi on his arrival in Lucknow. Mr Raj Babbar had also held a meeting in Lucknow yesterday to review the preparations in the state. 10:52 (IST) Ahead of his first visit to Amethi as the Congress Chief, posters in Amethi show Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana.



Ahead of his first visit to Amethi as the Congress Chief, posters in Amethi show Congress President Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana.

Rahul Gandhi embarks on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, starting today. It is Mr Gandhi's first visit to Amethi since he became Congress president. His visit comes on the heels of the assembly election result in Gujarat, in which his party showed a much better performance from the last election in the state. Mr Gandhi is now set to focus on Uttar Pradesh and plans to give a morale boost to party cadres for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.In the last assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress managed to win just seven seats, its lowest ever in the state. But what came as a bigger shock was its dismal show in Amethi and Rae Bareli, which had for long been a Gandhi family bastion. The 'Modi wave' stormed into Amethi and Rae Bareli, and the Congress was routed in eight of the 10 assembly seats in the constituencies. The BJP won six seats, while two seats went to the Samajwadi Party. In a major embarrassment to the senior leadership of the party, the Congress could manage victory in only two of the 10 prestigious seats. Congress lost all five seats in Amethi, and barely saved face by winning in just two of the five seats in Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli constituency.