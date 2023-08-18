Congress Plans A Karnataka In Madhya Pradesh, BJP Strengthens Pushback

The Congress is hoping to use the same winning method it used in the Karnataka election

After its electoral success in Karnataka, the Congress is trying to use the same formula in Madhya Pradesh, be it offering freebies to alleging corruption charges against the ruling BJP. Congress leaders said the party is determined to make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has also changed its strategy to counter the Congress's new line of attack.

"Today, I'm giving some guarantees that we will fulfil 100 per cent. We made this promise to the people of Karnataka. The government there passed the bill as soon as it came to power," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a rally in Jabalpur on June 12.

"Every month, women will be given Rs 1,500. Gas cylinder will be available for Rs 500 and 100 units of electricity will be free. The cost of 200 units will be halved. The old pension scheme will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh and poor farmers in heavy debt will get complete loan waiver," she said, explaining the five guarantees that will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh should the Congress comes to power.

One of the first moves by the Congress on the Madhya Pradesh chess board was to make Randeep Surjewala take charge of the state. Mr Surjewala was earlier the Congress's Karnataka in-charge.

With the big mandate in Karnataka, the Congress strategist for the southern state, Sunil Kanugolu, has also been tasked to bring similar results in Madhya Pradesh,

In Karnataka, the Congress campaign's line of attack was the charge of "40 per cent commission" on the then ruling party, while in Madhya Pradesh the party has raised the allegation by an extra 10 per cent to "50 per cent commission" charge.

"There was corruption even inside the Kumbh Mela; there was Simhastha Mela here. There was corruption in the construction of the temple of Mahakal," Congress leader Digvijay Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said the Congress is trying to mislead the people and the BJP will respond strongly.

"The Congress is trying to mislead the people with a fake letter. A strong reply will be given, each and every worker will reply to Priyanka Gandhi. You will have to answer. You have committed a crime of defamation," VD Sharma said.

The BJP, catching up on this narrative, has been using new methods to attack the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. A day after a meeting of the BJP's central election committee, the party announced the names of 39 candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

"Our preparations are going on in a war-footing. The Congress appears to be scared of announcing candidates' names. We have named our candidates. Our generals are in the field now," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The Congress is holding meetings at the divisional level in Madhya Pradesh. Some 230 MLAs will from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and will meet people across the state for seven days.

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, during which he will attend a host of programmes as the BJP looks to intensify its campaign after releasing its first list of candidates.