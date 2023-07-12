Congress' Nationwide Silent Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar held placards at the Freedom Park to stage the protest.

Congress launched a nationwide silent protest today against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Congress leader and workers from across India tied black ribbons on their faces, arms and staged 'maun satyagraha' after Rahul Gandhi's petition seeking a stay on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar along with a host of ministers, legislators and Congress top leaders held placards at the Freedom Park with the photograph of Rahul Gandhi and a message that the "roar of the truth must prevail". The protestors tied a black ribbon on their mouth to symbolically convey that the freedom of speech was in danger and anyone speaking against the Central government would face backlash.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also targeted the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying there is a "conspiracy" to put pressure on people who advocate democracy and expose those in power. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister took part in a silent protest organised here by the Congress.

"We are not going to back down and will put forth our views firmly. We will face them (the BJP) on all fronts," he told reporters. The party will reach out to people as they and their vote are the "biggest power in a democracy", said Sachin Pilot.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath also sat on a protest along with Senior Congress leaders, MLAs, and party workers. "Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha membership through a devious step by the BJP, but he is always ahead in fighting his battle with truth and courage against the misuse of power and raising the issues of the people," the MPCC said.

In Goa, several Congress leaders tied their mouths with black ribbons as they sat on a protest at the historic Azad Maidan in the capital city.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar, who led the protest, said the agitation was staged to denounce "injustice" done to Rahul Gandhi.

Tripura Congress also sat on a silent protest in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. "Gandhi was disqualified as Member of Parliament for speaking the truth. We have faith in the judiciary and hope Rahulji will get justice from the Supreme Court," said Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur along with party colleagues sat on a silent protest by sporting black masks on faces at Bapu Vatika at Morabadi ground. "The Modi government is making all efforts to silence the voice of Rahulji, who has been vocal against corruption, unemployment and inflation that have put common man of the country in trouble," he told reporters.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with his party colleagues wore black bands on their arms and gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road to stage the 'maun satyagraha'.

In Kerala, PCC chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, MPs including Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajmohan Unnithan and K Muraleedharan and presidents of various District Congress Committees and so on were among those who took part in the silent protest.

"The Modi government is trying to insult Rahul Gandhi and keep him away from the Parliament. But the Congress workers in the country will unitedly rally behind him to check all such moves," said Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

Rahul Gandhi represented Kerala's Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha before his disqualification as MP.



