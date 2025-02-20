Video: Congress MP Attacked With Cricket Bat In Assam

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked with a cricket bat by a group of unidentified people in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday, police said.

Mr Hussain, a Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri constituency, however, escaped unhurt and was rescued by his personal security officers (PSOs).

The incident took place at Natun Bazar in Rupahihat when Mr Hussain was on his way on a two-wheeler to attend a meeting of party workers.

A viral video of the assault shows one of the attackers hitting Mr Hussain with a bat before fleeing the spot. The remaining accused, whose faces are covered with a black cloth, attack the MP's PSOs, prompting one of them to fire warning shots in the air. The attackers then flee the spot.

The reason behind the attack could not be immediately ascertained.

The Congress demanded a thorough probe into the security lapse, even as the police said they have launched an investigation.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia said: "The chief minister briefs the assembly on the alleged improvement in law and order but even an MP is not safe on the streets. How could an MP come under attack this way needs to be investigated."

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said: "Mr Hussain is safe. He was attacked by a mob. His security personnel rescued him. Two of the security men, however, sustained injuries in the assault."

Mr Hussain had won from Dhubri Lok Sabha seat last year by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes. His son had contested the bypoll for the Samaguri assembly constituency, represented by Mr Hussain for five terms, and lost to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Several incidents of violence were registered in the constituency and nearby areas in the run-up to the bypolls in November last year.