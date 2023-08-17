PM Modi Mislead People With His Independence Day Speech: Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi said there can no peace unless these weapons are returned to the treasury.

Assam Congress leader and Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi have mislead the people of India from his Independence Day speech.

Talking to media persons in Guwahati on Wednesday, Gaurav Gogoi said, "PM has mislead the people of India from his Independence Day speech as there cannot be peace in Manipur unless there are 6,000 sophisticated weapons and 6 lakh ammunition loosely spread across as these weapons will be trained on ordinary people and ordinary jawans. There can no peace unless these weapons are returned to the treasury".

PM Modi began his Independence Day address with a reference to Manipur. He mentioned that "peace is slowly returning to the region. India stands with Manipur" and Centre and the state government are working together to maintain peace.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," PM added.

"How can there be peace if there are no talks on reconciliation. Both the groups are unhappy with the performance of the Chief minister N Biren Singh and it is unfortunate that the Union Home minister has supported him," Mr Gogoi stated.

He said, "Due to the presence of the Chief Minister in the peace committee it wasn't able to yield any result".

At least 170 people have been killed since May in the ethnic violence escalates between two communities.

Prime minister Narendra Modi recently faced a no-confidence motion in parliament over the Manipur violence, with the opposition accusing him of inaction.

On the other hand, Manipur Chief Minister in his Independence Day speech urged the people of the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state to adopt a method of "forgive and forget" to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the state.