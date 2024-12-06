Congress MP Demands Action Against Sambit Patra Over Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Congress's Manickam Tagore has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against BJP leader Sambit Patra for what he called "slanderous language" against Rahul Gandhi. Mr Patra, he alleged, had made the comments about the Leader of the Opposition at a press conference.

In his letter to the Speaker, Mr Tagore sought stringent action against Mr Patra, alleging that his conduct was a "clear violation" of the decorum and ethics expected of a Member of Parliament.

Mr Patra had claimed that billionaire investor George Soros and some US-based agencies, investigative media platform "Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project" and Mr Gandhi form three sides of a "dangerous" triangle trying to destabilise India.

"I have no hesitation in saying that he (Gandhi) is a traitor of the highest order," Mr Patra had said.

In his letter to Mr Birla, Mr Tagore said, "Such behaviour not only tarnishes the image of Parliament but also insults the dignity of a high constitutional office. As a custodian of Parliament, I urge you to take immediate and stringent action against Sambit Patra".

"I trust that you will address this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take appropriate steps to uphold the dignity and integrity of our parliamentary system," Mr Tagore wrote.

