Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against BJP-Led Government In Manipur

The Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against the Biren Singh-led government Manipur a day after nine legislators withdrew support from the government. If the government fails to survive, the BJP will lose the northeastern state where it formed a government in 2017 despite the Congress emerging as the largest single party in the election.

The no-confidence motion was moved after Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party or NPP -- a key BJP ally in the northeast -- formed an alliance with the Congress in Manipur.

The new Alliance, called the Secular Progressive Front or SPF, also has the support of one Trinamool Congress and one Independent MLA.

The SPF, which is led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, has urged the Governor to call a special assembly session for the floor test.