Congress Mocks Amit Shah Over Flag Incident, Tweets Video

The video of the slip was widely shared on social media.

When it was time to unfurl the national flag to mark the 72nd Independence Day, BJP national president Amit Shah, leaders and supporters gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi. Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Hind and other slogans filled the air. But as soon as the BJP chief pulled the string attached to the post for the hoisting ceremony, the national flag fell to the ground. The senior party leader quickly positioned it and wrapped the ritual with a salute.

However, the video of the slip made it to social media and picked up by the opposition to target the BJP.

The Congress party's official handle shared the video on Twitter and said, "Jo desh ka jhanda nahi sambhal sakte, woh desh kya sambhalenge (those who can't handle the national flag, how will they run the country)".

"Those who dole out certificates of patriotism don't know the right way to sing the national anthem," the tweet added.

जो देश का झंडा नहीं संभाल सकते, वो देश क्या संभालेंगे?



50 साल से ज्यादा देश के तिरंगे का तिरस्कार करने वालों ने अगर ये नहीं किया होता तो शायद आज तिरंगे का ऐसा अपमान न होता।



दूसरों को देशभक्ति का सर्टिफिकेट देने वालों को राष्ट्रगान का तौर-तरीका तक पता नहीं। pic.twitter.com/FmiEI5B7D7 - Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2018

But this wasn't the first such occasion when the national flag came crashing. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti faced an embarrassing moment in 2016 when the flag she was going to hoist at the Independence Day ceremony fell off the post.

In the photographs of the flag hoisting, she was seen holding the flag up. Two personnel held the flag in their hands till Ms Mufti gave the ceremonial salute in Srinagar.

प्रकृति का खेल भी अजब है। कोई कितना भी शक्तिशाली क्यों ना हो जाए, प्रकृति के सामने सब छोटे हैं।



बताइए, तिरंगे ने अमित शाह के हाथों लहराने से मना कर दिया। इस तिरंगे के ज़रिए भारत माता कुछ कह रही है - कि वो दुःखी है। https://t.co/BNNuyBGTKN - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

A few years ago, the flag fell from the pole at the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) office as soon as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pulled the string.