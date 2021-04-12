Congress MLA, Ex-Corporator Misbehave With Doctor: Madhya Pradesh Cops

The two have been charged under sections of Indian Penal Code, the police said (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA PC Sharma and one more party leader were charged on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a government hospital doctor in Bhopal a few days ago, the police said.

PC Sharma and former corporator Yogendra Chouhan are accused of misbehaving and talking rudely to Dr Yogendra Shrivastava of Jai Prakash District Hospital after a patient died there, an official said.

"Based on the complaint of Jai Prakash District Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Shrivastava and Yogendra Shrivastava, a case was registered against PC Sharma and Yogendra Chouhan in Habibganj police station," City Superintendent of Police Virendra Mishra told news agency PTI.

The two have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "criminal force on a public servant in execution of duty" and "voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions", he added.

After the incident, the aggrieved doctor had submitted his resignation, which was withdrawn on Sunday on the state government's request.

