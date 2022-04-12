'Congress Mentality': AAP On Punjab Singer Moose Wala's 'Gaddar' Lyrics

Sidhu Moose Wala fought on a Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat and lost

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala today came under sharp attack from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party over his latest song, with the party leaders accusing him of calling the people of the state traitors.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, released his latest song titled 'Scapegoat' in which he talks about his defeat in the recent assembly polls.

Moose Wala, who fought on a Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat, was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

AAP leader Malwinder Singh Kang today alleged Moose Wala called the people of Punjab "gaddar (traitor)" in his latest song and demanded the Congress to clear its stand on the "objectionable" lyrics.

"The song reflects the mentality of the Congress towards the people of Punjab," Mr Kang alleged. "Moose Wala called three crore Punjabis gaddar in his song."

He asked the Congress to throw Moose Wala out of the party.

Condemning Moose Wala, AAP MLA from Amritsar East Jeevan Jyot Kaur tweeted, "Punjabis are neither traitors nor hypocrites. We have a rich history and we always stand for justice and truth. Mind your words."

Punjab minister Harjot Bains, too, hit out at the singer and called the lyrics "shameful".

"Our Guru Sahib has taught that humbleness is the greatest virtue. Defeat should be taken as a lesson of Introspection. But Sidhu Moose Wala seems to have lost his mind in arrogance. People of Punjab have voted from their hearts, calling the voice of people gaddar is shameful," Mr Bains tweeted.