Congress Makes It Official, Throws Weight Behind Caste Census Demand

The Congress Working Committee has unanimously endorsed a call for caste census at a meeting held today. Sources said the initiative was of Rahul Gandhi who in an address to the party later, said the INDIA bloc will "put pressure on the BJP to conduct this".

The Prime Minister, Mr Gandhi said, is "shying away" but the conduction of a caste census does not depend on him.

"This is not a political decision. This is a decision for providing justice to the downtrodden... Litmus tests work in chemistry, not in politics. We are promising caste census because we sincerely believe in it," he added.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the party has consistently raised its demand for a nationwide caste-based census. The demand has gained widespread public support especially after the Bihar government's release of a caste survey.

"For proper implementation and delivery of government programmes and welfare schemes, it is important that we have scientific socio-economic data of the marginalised sections including their numbers, representation, and economic and social condition. Thus, it becomes important that we must deliberate upon the issue of Caste-based Census," he said.