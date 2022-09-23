Karnataka Congress Leaders Detained Over 'PayCM' Posters In Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, and several other leaders of the party were detained in Bengaluru today in connection with the 'PayCM' campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The list also includes BK Hariprasad, Priyank Khadge, Randeep Singh Surjewala and other leaders.

The campaign was an offshoot of the allegations about leaders of the ruling BJP extracting 40 per cent Commission from builders, contractors and others. The claims have triggered a huge political storm in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Earlier this week, posters resembling the design of e-wallet Paytm, and carrying the image of Mr Bommai on the QR code with the message "40% accepted here" had surfaced across Bengaluru.

If scanned, the QR code directs one to a website -- '40% Sarkara' -- accusing the Bommai-led BJP government was charging 40 per cent commission on public works. The website was launched a few days ago by Congress.

Calling the campaign an "evil design" Mr Bommai said, "They have given no evidence"

"It is all politically motivated. I have challenged them to produce proof. During their (Congress) tenure, there were many scams that should be looked into," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.