Congress Leader Sparks Row With 'Rafale' Stunt, BJP's "Joke" Jibe

As Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai stoked controversy for criticising the Central government for their "big talk and no action" following the Pahalgam attack, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the Congress party "has become a joke."

Mr Thakur also recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had previously earned the rebuke of the Supreme Court on the Rafale issue.

"Congress itself has become a joke. The Supreme Court slammed Rahul Gandhi on Rafale earlier and Congress leaders should remember that those who make such jokes should get slammed again and again by going to court," the BJP MP told reporters at the Kangra airport in Dharamshala.

The BJP MP also highlighted how an "environment was created against Pakistan across the world," following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

"The people of the country have condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. An environment has been created against Pakistan across the world. The Govt of India has made it clear that a befitting reply will be given at the right time," Mr Thakur said.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Minister O P Rajbhar criticised the Congress, claiming that their leaders "always stood against the work of government"

He contrasted the policy of the current government of keeping terrorists jailed, while he claimed that during the time of Congress-led government, terrorists were released.

"Congress leaders have always stood against the work of the government. During their term, terrorists were released, but in this government, not even a single terrorist has been released...He thinks no work is being done; he should see the development work done in Varanasi. What Congress couldn't do in 60 years, the Modi-Yogi govt did it in 10 years," Mr Rajbhar told ANI on Sunday.

Yesterday, the UP Congress president Mr Rai had flaunted a toy model with lemon and chillies hanging on it to criticise the central government or not doing enough to punish the terrorists of Pahalgam attack. He alleged that while Rafale fighter jets have been purchased, but they are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them.

Mr Rai had said earlier, "Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack... But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists - they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?"

#WATCH | Varanasi | Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai shows a 'toy plane' with Rafale written on it and lemon-chillies hanging in it.



Ajay Rai says, "Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the…

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

