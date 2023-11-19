'Congress Has Left Scars On Rajasthan's Pride, Dignity': Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said BJP is the biggest and most reliable political party in the world (File)

The BJP is the biggest and most reliable political party in the world, said Defence Minister and one of the star campaigners of Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh, at Shahpura on Sunday.

While addressing a public meeting at Shahpura, Rajnath Singh said, "Congress govt in the last five years, has only done work that has left scars on Rajasthan's pride and dignity. In our party, maybe an individual can go wrong but our party cannot go wrong. The BJP is the biggest and most reliable political party in the world."

Highlighting the Centre's promises, Mr Singh said, "We promised abrogation of Article 370, and we did it. We promised that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and now you all are invited on January 22 to have a darshan of Lord Ram."

Further, vowing to fulfil all guarantees mentioned in the election manifesto for the state, Mr Singh said that they "will fulfil each and every one of the promises mentioned".

"Even now I guarantee you that whatever we have promised in our manifesto if we are given the chance," he said.

"Earlier, when India said something, world nations blindsided our opinion considering us a weak nation. But now you can be proud that the whole world looks up to India for what it has to say," he added.

While addressing a public meeting at Jhunjhunu earlier today, PM Modi said that five years of Congress' rule in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan have been "spent in running each other out," a remark that very well fits in the cricketing world where two teams fight each other to win the match.

Further, targeting the Congress, PM Modi dubbed the party for having developed only one "tradition" - corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

Later, counting on his central government welfare initiatives, PM Modi said that the central government is providing as high as 80 per cent discount on some medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. He cited that a medicine that costs Rs 100 is available for only Rs 20.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3, 2023, along with other four states - Mizoram, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independent legislators.

