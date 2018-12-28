Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Cut Cake, 'Sweet Tidings' For Congress

Congress Foundation Day: Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh cut a cake at the party's headquarters.

Amid buzz over a biopic that appears to highlight a rift within the Congress during the Manmohan Singh years, the former prime minister and Rahul Gandhi cut a cake together to mark 134 years of the grand old party.



The image of the joint cake-cutting caught the attention of social media, which has seen a huge buzz over the trailer release of the Manmohan Singh biopic "The Accidental Prime Minister". Mr Gandhi was seen cutting a slice of the dark chocolate cake and serving it to Dr Singh on a plate. Other leaders like Motilal Vohra and Ahmed Patel were seated next to the Congress chief.



Mr Gandhi, 48, paid tribute to the founding members and workers of the Congress.

On #CongressFoundationDay let us celebrate & acknowledge the selfless service & contributions of millions of Congress workers, men & women, who have helped build & sustain the Congress party over the ages. We owe these unsung heroes our gratitude & respect.



I salute them all. pic.twitter.com/nJyHZmcIXd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2018

The Friday morning tea party - with cookies, laddoos and chips - had a second round of cake cutting to mark another occasion, senior leader AK Antony's birthday.



Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Delightful moment after the @incindia Foundation Day flag-raising when @RahulGandhi gets former PM ManmohanSingh to cut a cake. Since it's also AK Antony's birthday a second cake was cut. Sweet tidings for the party!"

Delightful moment after the @incindia Foundation Day flag-raising when @RahulGandhi gets former PM ManmohanSingh to cut a cake. Since it's also AK Antony's birthday a second cake was cut. Sweet tidings for the party! pic.twitter.com/B16HIZh3Zf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 28, 2018

This year, the foundation day celebrations for the Congress are sweeter after the party swept the heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

"We will win & we will lose, but we will never stop fighting for the pride of our nation," the Congress wrote from its official Twitter handle in a series of tweets.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was one of the contenders for the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh and a close friend of Rahul Gandhi, spoke of the Congress' role in the freedom movement and in building modern India.

The Congress party was established on December 28, 1885.

In December 2017, Rahul Gandhi took the reins of party president from his mother Sonia Gandhi who had led the Congress for 19 years.