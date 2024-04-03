Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years Over "Anti-Party Statements"

The Maharashtra unit of the party had been pushing for the leader's ouster for his recent remarks against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years Over 'Anti-Party Statements'

Capping a day of fast-moving developments, the Congress has expelled Sanjay Nirupam, a senior leader from Maharashtra, for six years for his "anti-party statements".

