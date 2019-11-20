Congress Dissolves Himachal State Unit, Retains Chief

Kuldeep Singh Rathore was appointed president of the state unit in January this year.

The Congress has dissolved its state unit in Himachal Pradesh, but retained the state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

The official circular issued on Wednesday by senior leader KC Venugopal said: "Congress President has dissolved the office bearers and executive committee of the PCC, DCC and BCC of Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect. The President of the HPCC shall remain unchanged."

Earlier, the Congress dissolved its units in Gujarat and Karnataka without removing the state chiefs. The party is in a revamp mode in these states.

