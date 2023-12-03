'Congress Comes To Power By Making False Statements...': Union Minister

Development and good governance are our pillars along with PM's leadership, he said (File)

Reacting to the BJP victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that people trust the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that people have a positive image of PM Modi's leadership due to the development and good governance factors.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "The BJP got a clear majority in three states. We have made progress in Telangana also. Development and good governance are our pillars along with the leadership of PM Modi. People have faith in the words of PM Modi. Congress comes into power by making false statements and then forgets its promises."

After the Congress party performed poorly in state assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Congress should work on its shortcomings and analyze why it loses most of the time when there is a "direct fight" against the BJP.

"Congress needs to work on its shortcomings and see why it loses when there is a direct fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party. It is for the Congress party to see," Mr Chaturvedi told ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly polls and is set to form the government in the 200-member state Assembly, as the party has crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has won 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly whereas Congress could only get 35 seats. BJP also won comprehensively in Madhya Pradesh. The party won 160 seats and is currently leading on 3 seats in a 230-member House. Congress could only register a victory on 64 seats and is currently leading in 2 constituencies.

