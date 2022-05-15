Congress Chintan Shivir Live Updates: 3-Day Conclave Concludes Today

The Chintan Shivir was organized in Udaipur after the gap of nine years (File)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will deliberate on the recommendations given by the six committees to prepare a declaration along with the party's roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Chintan Shivir, organized in Udaipur after the gap of nine years, was attended by around 430 leaders and has prepared a "six draft resolution" which has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the six conveners appointed for six committees formed to discuss different subjects from politics to the organization, farmers-agriculture, youth-related issues, social justice and welfare and economy.

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Chintan Shivir before the concluding remarks of Congress intern president Sonia Gandhi.

It is also expected that leaders will be openly advocating that Rahul Gandhi should take on the party president post and contest elections for the post of party present scheduled in September this year.

Here are the LIVE updates on Congress Chintan Shivir

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 15, 2022 07:30 (IST) Rahul Gandhi to address Chintan Shivir

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing Chintan Shivir before the concluding remarks of Congress intern president Sonia Gandhi.

It is also expected that leaders will be openly advocating that Rahul Gandhi should take on the party president post and contest elections for the post of party present scheduled in September this year.

May 15, 2022 07:03 (IST) Congress Dissenters' Key Demand Accepted At Party's Big Meet In Rajasthan

A key demand of the dissenters in the party to constitute the congress parliamentary board has been accepted as a suggestion at the party's big meet in Rajasthan. The suggestion now needs the approval of the Congress Working Committee. A key demand of the dissenters in the party to constitute the congress parliamentary board has been accepted as a suggestion at the party's big meet in Rajasthan. The suggestion now needs the approval of the Congress Working Committee.