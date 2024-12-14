"Congress Can Never Erase Taint Of Emergency": PM On Constitution Debate

PM Narendra Modi speaks in parliament on the Constitution debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an attack on the Congress for imposing Emergency when the party was about to lose politically. Replying to the debate on the Constitution in parliament, PM Modi said the Congress "will never be able to erase the taint of Emergency."

"I expected a good debate on the Constitution, but some decided to grieve their losses," PM Modi said in a swipe at the Opposition.

"We are completing 75 years of the Constitution. If we look back, when India's Constitution completed 25 years, it was snatched using Emergency and India was turned into a prison and the rights of citizens were snatched. The Congress can't wipe off this sin. Whenever a discussion on the Constitution takes place, we will always talk about the Emergency," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said former prime minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi did not believe in the Constitution.

"Even Indira Gandhi's election was declared null and void. Then she invoked Emergency in rage to save her chair. She misused the Constitution," he said.

"It was a time of injustice. Hundreds of people were thrown into jails. The insensitive government did not listen to people," PM Modi said.

He said her son Rajiv Gandhi destroyed the Supreme Court victory of Shah Bano for the sake of vote bank.

"Instead of helping a woman who was fighting for justice, he supported bad people. Nehru ji started it, Indira ji took it forward, then Rajiv Gandhi also got a taste. The next generation will be the same," PM Modi said.

He also attacked the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the then UPA government, which PM Modi said comprised unelected members advising the Prime Minister.