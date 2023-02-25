'Third Front Will Help BJP': Congress Moves For Unified 2024 Opposition

The Congress should "identify, mobilise and align" like-minded secular parties to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party said today in a fresh push for opposition unity. A third front will only help the BJP in the elections, the party said during a brainstorming conclave in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

"Unity of secular and socialist forces will be the hallmark of the future of the Congress party. Congress should go all out to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces. We should include secular regional forces who agree with our ideology. There is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds. The emergence of any third force will provide advantage to the BJP/NDA," the party said in a resolution.