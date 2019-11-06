Congress Believes It Has Monopoly Over All Things Nehru: BJP On Panel Row

Congress leader Karan Singh accused the BJP government of trying to destroy Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy.

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress, which has criticised the Modi government's decision to drop its leaders as NMML Society members, saying the opposition party believes that "anything Nehru" is its monopoly.

The ruling party also asked Karan Singh, one of the Congress leaders removed from Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, to be gracious, noting that he completed his terms in various positions in different bodies under the Modi government.

"Rejig of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library criticised by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Someone needs to ask him the location of library. Anything Nehru they feel it is their monopoly," BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh tweeted.

Mr Gehlot had said it was condemnable that the government has dropped all liberal voices and independent scholars from the reconstituted NMML society. All names, which believed in Nehru's ideology, have been removed, he had said.

Mr Singh accused the BJP government of trying to destroy Nehru's legacy.

BJP's Amit Malviya hit back: "Dr Karan Singh should be gracious. Under Modi govt, he completed his terms as -- President ICCR, Chancellor BHU, Member NMML executive council."

"(Karan Singh) was reappointed as Chairman of Auroville Foundation (cabinet rank) with PM inaugurating its 50th year celebration. Why is he upset?" Mr Malviya said.

The Centre's action, Mr Singh has alleged, clearly shows it is determined to destroy the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Union government has removed senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh and Jairam Ramesh as members of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

Mr Kharge also said that the Centre was taking everything politically and it was unfortunate that Congress members were moved as members of the NMML.

