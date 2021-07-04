'Documents Show Middlemen Got Crores': Congress On Rafale Deal

India finalised the Rafale deal at an inflated price for the jets, the Congress said today.

The Congress today lashed out at the Narendra Modi government's alleged silence over recent developments around India's Rs 59,000-crore Rafale jet deal. It said huge amounts of money were paid to middlemen in the deal, according to documents available now.

The controversy over the mega deal resurfaced yesterday with the Congress seeking a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation after a news website reported that a French judge had been appointed to lead a "highly sensitive" judicial probe into alleged "corruption and favouritism" in the Rs 59,000-crore deal with India.

"It's been 24 hours since France has ordered a probe into the Rafale deal on matters like corruption, influence peddling, money laundering, favouritism. The whole nation, the whole world is now looking to New Delhi. Why the silence?" Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said today in a press conference in the national capital.

The Rafale deal was an inter-governmental one between India and France, he said, adding that one of them had initiated a probe while the other is yet to even comment.