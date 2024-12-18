"Congress Anti-Ambedkar, Twisted My Words": Amit Shah Amid Massive Row

Home Minister Amit Shah - at the centre of a ferocious Congress-led maelstrom following his "Ambedkar is the fashion" quip in Parliament last night - counterattacked Wednesday evening by accusing his rivals of being "anti-Ambedkar" and "anti-Constitution", and "spreading lies".

A combative Amit Shah - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's No 2 and one of the most powerful figures in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - declared his rivals had "distorted facts" after being stung by "examples of how the Constitution was attacked and wounded by the Congress (when it was in power)".

"They (the Congress) have distorted the comment I made in the Rajya Sabha. They made edited versions of Modiji's speeches. I request the media to put my full statement in front of the people... I come from a party which follows the ideals of Ambedkar," Mr Shah told reporters.

"The Congress disrespected the Army and women, and even broke up the country and gave it to foreign powers. When this truth was uncovered... they distorted facts and misled people yesterday."

"During the discussion (a two-day debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution), it was proven it is the Congress that has disrespected Ambedkar..." Mr Shah, battling calls to resign, declared.

"Won't Resign", Counter To M Kharge

He also singled out Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge, who has led the chorus of critical voices, and said he had no intention of quitting. "Kharge is asking for my resignation. If it will make him happy, I will.. but it won't end his problems. He will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for 15 years..."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the… pic.twitter.com/cv18UncVQX — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

"My resignation will not change that," Mr Shah said, also saying the BJP will examine all legal options, "inside and outside the Parliament" against the Congress, for allegedly editing versions of his speech.

PM's Defence

In an unusual move - perhaps underlining the impact of the opposition's attack on this issue - the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet have come out in defence of Mr Shah.

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!" the PM said.

"People of India have seen, time and again, how one party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar..." he said on X.

Kharge's Jabs At Amit Shah

Only a few hours earlier Mr Kharge held a press conference of his own, in which he ripped into Amit Shah and the Prime Minister. "If the PM has any respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar, he should drop Shah from the Cabinet. (But)... instead of telling Amit Shah (he) is wrong, PM is defending him..."

The "Ambedkar is fashion..." statement came in Mr Shah's concluding remarks in the Rajya Sabha debate; the Home Minister said sarcastically, "It has become the fashion to say 'Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar...' If they (the opposition) took God's name so many times, they will get a place in heaven."

The quip provoked furious protests from the Congress and other opposition parties, with Mr Kharge saying the "insult" had again proven that the BJP and its ideological parent - the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - were against the country's best interests. Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi also issued scathing counterattacks, and demanded Mr Shah apologise.

Sharing pictures from a protest outside Parliament - in which the opposition was united, despite recent differences over strategy and questions over the Congress' leadership of the INDIA bloc - Mr Gandhi said, "Babasaheb is the Constitution's architect... a great man who gave direction to the country."

"The country will not tolerate his insult... the Home Minister should apologise!"

It isn't just the Congress that is up in arms. The Samajwadi Party - which contests elections on its 'PDA' strategy, in which the 'D' stands for Dalits - said it showed "the BJP is nervous about the struggle..."

"Babasaheb Ambedkar is God to a lot of deprived sections of the society. He is worshipped in each house and village. The BJP is nervous about the struggle of the PDA and that is the reason such statements come from them from time to time..." Akhilesh Yadav said.

#WATCH | Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is God to a lot of deprived sections of the society. He is worshipped in each house and village... The… pic.twitter.com/p6lPQRU767 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool has also rallied against Amit Shah and the BJP; hours earlier the party filed a privilege notice against the Home Minister; Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who moved the notice, accused Mr Shah of insulting the Dalit leader.

Ms Banerjee posted a separate post in which she called the remarks "a display of BJP's casteist and anti-Dalit mindset" and "an insult to millions who look up to Ambedkar".

Amidst all this, Mr Modi and Mr Shah met Mr Gandhi and Mr Kharge this afternoon. Sources said the meeting had no connection to the "Ambedkar is fashion" row, stating the four senior-most political leaders in the country were meeting to appoint the next National Human Rights Commission chief.

With input from agencies

