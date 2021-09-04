Congress Ahead Of BJP In Rural Polls In 6 Districts Of Rajasthan (Representational)

The ruling Congress was ahead of the BJP in the panchayat polls in six districts of Rajasthan, bagging 670 of the 1,564 panchayat samiti seats and 93 of the 200 zila parishad seats on Saturday.

The opposition BJP secured 551 panchayat samiti and 88 zila parishad seats.

The results for two panchayat samiti and nine zila parishad seats were yet to be declared.

The BSP won 11 panchayat samiti and three zila parishad seats, while Independents bagged 290 and seven seats respectively.

The RLP won 40 panchayat samiti seats.

The polling was held on August 26, 29 and September 1 to elect a total of 200 members of six zila parishad and 1,564 members of 78 panchayat samiti in the six districts -- Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.

The election for pramukh and pradhan will be held on September 6, while that for up-pramukh and up-pradhan will be held on September 7.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra described the results as encouraging for his party and a setback for the opposition BJP.

"The Congress party has won the elections with an overwhelming majority. Out of 1,562 wards of panchayat samiti, 670 Congress candidates were victorious. In Bharatpur, 171 candidates of Congress ideology who contested the election without party symbol were the winners,” he said.

He said the Congress would have its Pradhan in 60 of the 78 panchayat samiti where the election was held.

He claimed that the BJP could barely get majority in only 14 panchayat samiti.

Dotasara said the results were a validation of the work done by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that the party would leave no stone unturned in the development of Rajasthan.

BJP state president Satish Poonia congratulated his party candidates who won the elections. In a tweet, he thanked the people for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections and the party workers for their hard work. "Hearty congratulations to the candidates who won the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections,” he added.

RLP convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also thanked the voters who voted in favour of his party.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)