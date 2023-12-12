Congratulatory Messages For New Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

Bhajanlal Sharma is a first-time MLA and BJP's state general secretary

Greetings poured in from several BJP leaders for Bhajanlal Sharma after he was named the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA and BJP's state general secretary, was chosen for the post after he was recommended by Vasundhara Raje.

Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar congratulated Bhajanlal Sharma. He shared a congratulatory post on X, former Twitter, captioned, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri @BhajanlalBjp ji on being nominated as the leader of BJP Legislative Party in Rajasthan and the Chief Minister of the state. I have full confidence that under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Rajasthan will write a new story of development."

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also extended greetings to the newly chosen Rajasthan Chief Minister. In a post on X, he said, "Hearty congratulations to Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma ji on being selected as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan with everyone's consent and best wishes for a successful tenure. It is hoped that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, you will take Rajasthan to new heights through the double engine government. @BhajanlalBjp"

श्री भजन लाल शर्मा जी के सभी की सहमति से राजस्थान का मुख्यमंत्री चयनित किए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई तथा एक सफल कार्यकाल के लिए शुभकामनाएँ।



आशा है कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में आप डबल इंजन की सरकार के माध्यम से राजस्थान को नई ऊंचाईयों तक ले जाएंगे।… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 12, 2023

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan MLA from BJP congratulated Bhajanlal Sharma. He said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the hardworking leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and popular MLA from Sanganer, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma on being unanimously nominated as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and Chief Minister of Rajasthan. We have full confidence that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, your strong leadership, the double engine government of BJP will serve Rajasthan and fulfill the resolutions of BJP and establish new dimensions of service, good governance and poor welfare."

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कर्मठशील नेता एवं सांगानेर से लोकप्रिय माननीय विधायक श्री भजन लाल शर्मा जी को सर्वसम्मत भाजपा विधायक दल का नेता व राजस्थान का मुख्यमंत्री मनोनीत किए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



हमें पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के… — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 12, 2023

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also congratulated Bhajanlal Sharma and praised him for his exemplary devotion to duty. "While fulfilling the responsibility of State General Secretary, you have shown exemplary devotion to duty and everyone knows your popularity as Sanganer MLA," he wrote on X.

श्री भजन लाल शर्मा जी के सभी की सहमति से राजस्थान का मुख्यमंत्री चयनित किए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई तथा एक सफल कार्यकाल के लिए शुभकामनाएँ।



Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have been named the new deputy Chief Ministers of Rajasthan.