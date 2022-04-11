'Congratulations, India Wants Terror-Free Region': PM To New Pak Counterpart

PM Modi congratulated the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

Prime Minister Narender Modi congratulated the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

While congratulating Mr Sharif, PM Modi also sent a message that "India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror."

Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former leader of Opposition, was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly after securing 174 votes.

The younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was set to grab the top post after former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted from power following the no-confidence motion against the regime.

The voting on the no-confidence motion had resulted in the Imran Khan-led government losing with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion.

Mr Sharif's candidature as the Opposition's choice for the Prime Ministership was revealed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a joint press conference of the opposition parties on March 30.

