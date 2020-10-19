"Confident Eknath Khadse Will Not Resign": Maharashtra BJP Chief

As reports in some sections of the media claimed that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the BJP Maharashtra president refuted these claims.

BJP state president, Chandrakant Patil, said that he is yet to received the resignation of any leader from the party and exuded confidence that Mr Khadse had no such plans.

"Anyone resigning from the party sends his resignation to me as I am the president of the party in the state. I have not received the resignation of any senior or junior leader from the party. I am confident that Eknath Khadse, who is our senior leader, will not do any such thing," Mr Patil said.

Mr Khadse has been reportedly miffed with former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis following his ouster in 2016 from the latter's Cabinet over several allegations.

