Condition Of Kerala Man With Nipah Improved, Says Government: 10 Points

The Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact

The condition of the 23-year-old college student infected with Nipah virus and admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam has improved, the government said today. The National Institute of Virology, which tested his blood samples, had confirmed the presence of the virus yesterday. Five more people, including two nurses, are down with fever. At least 311 people, among them 22 students, are under surveillance. "The test results have come from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and it's positive for Nipah. The health authorities have made elaborate arrangements... NIV authorities will be handing over the medicines that have come from Australia," said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, adding that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had assured her of full support. An outbreak of the virus killed 17 people in Kerala last year.