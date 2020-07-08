Complaint Against Meghalaya Veteran Journalist Over Social Media Post

Patricia Mukhim said she will fight the matter in court, and refused to comment further.

A village council in Meghalaya has filed a complaint naming a veteran journalist for a social media post alleging it could "incite communal tension".

In a Facebook post of Patricia Mukhim, editor of Shillong Times, concerns were raised regarding the "murderous elements" in the assault case of five boys on a basketball court in Lawsohtun village of East Khasi Hills by a group of masked men on July 3.

In the complaint, Lawsohtun village head Lurshai Shylla said Patricia Mukhim mentioned the 1979 conflict between tribals and non-tribals in her Facebook post. Lurshai Shylla alleged that Patricia Mukhim's comments gave fodder to some media houses in West Bengal that gave the incident a communal colour. It has put all Khasis outside the state in extreme danger, the complainant added.

In her post, Patricia Mukhim had urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to not let this be "another case lost in the police files". She added: "We want action. Criminal elements have no community. They must be dealt with as per the law of the land."

The complaint will be forwarded to the police station concerned before a case is registered.

Patricia Mukhim said she will fight the matter in court, and refused to comment further.