Company Changes Its 50-Foot Office Sign After Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Image of the new office sign was tweeted by the company.

India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, landed on the Moon's south pole on August 23. The successful moon mission has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Parties and prayers were held with great fervour across the country ahead of the historic lunar touchdown. Celebrating the occasion, Magicpin, which describes itself as a local savings super app on X, formerly Twitter, has recently changed its 50-foot office sign in Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk to commemorate the historic achievement by the scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

On the afternoon of August 23, the company took to the microblogging platform and said, "If Chandrayaan lands on the moon, We'll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign from magicpin to magicISRO @IFFCO chowk Gurgaon."

Around 6 pm on the same evening, Vikram lander reached the Moon and the country entered an elite space club that had only three nations so far. Keeping up their promise, the company tweeted an image of the changed company board at their Gurugram office on August 24. The office board read "magicISRO" with a moon made on the letter "i". "WE KEPT OUR PROMISE Just like #Chandrayaan3 Hope you've kept yours For India, even sky is not the limit And for you & us, the only way is up," they said in the tweet alongside a picture of the office sign.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.4 lakh tweets and a thousand likes.

Anshoo Sharma, the co-founder and CEO of the company said, "ISRO has inspired a billion plus people to believe that we can all reach the moon, and beyond!"

"Proud of you bhai," said a user.

"ISRO created magic indeed," added a person.

A third person wrote, "Indeed a wonderful gesture!!"

Meanwhile, ISRO shared the first selfies from the moon's surface of India's robots Vikram and Pragyan. Vikram lander took images and a video of its ramp as the Pragyan rover was at its snail's pace. It is to be noted that Vikram has landed in an area that seems relatively plain which should give Pragyan the opportunity to do its moonwalk.

Chandrayaan-3's accomplishment is special as no other spacecraft has been able to achieve a soft landing near the Moon's South Pole. The south pole - far from the equatorial region targeted by previous missions including the crewed Apollo landings - is full of craters and deep trenches.