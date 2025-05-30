Advertisement
"Come See Where We Fought": He Honours His Son, A Kargil War Hero, Every Year

In his final letter, Captain Vijayant Thapar expressed a heartfelt wish that if he were to be reborn, he would still join the army and fight for the nation.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
"Come See Where We Fought": He Honours His Son, A Kargil War Hero, Every Year
Colonel Virender Thapar (Retired) (Left) and Capt Vijayant Thapar, Vir Chakra (Right)

Colonel Virender Thapar (Retired) visits the Dras War Memorial in Ladakh every year in May-June to honour his son, Captain Vijayant Thapar, who was killed in action in the 1999 Kargil conflict. Capt Thapar was conferred with Vir Chakra (Posthumously), India's third-highest wartime gallantry award, for his valour.

Mr Thapar is fulfilling something his son asked of him in his last letter, written shortly before he was killed on the Knoll Peak in Drass. Vijayant, who was 22 at that time, wrote the letter and asked it to be handed over to his family in case he failed to return.

"If you can, please come and see where the Indian army fought for your tomorrow," he wrote in it.

It's been 26 years since Mr Thapar has been honouring his son. A 2017 photo in which he is accompanied by several Army officials is going viral on social media, with the caption saying, "A father's pilgrimage to a small temple for his son who fell fighting @22 during Kargil war."

Responding to his own tweet a year later, Mr Thapar said: "Shall go on my annual pilgrimage to Drass to pay homage to those who fought and fell in the Battles of Tololing and Knoll Three Pimples 19 years ago. All heroes of the country, including a 22-year-old Capt. Vijayant Thapar, officers, JCOs, men of 2 Rajputana Rifles. We remember."


This year, Mr Thapar wrote that the small temple was built exactly where his son had his final gunfight with Pakistani soldiers. "Close by were 3 martyred Pakistani soldiers. Proud he acquitted himself so well. With a pacemaker you can't go to this mandir any longer; hence, love to see this picture," he added.


The heartwarming post quickly grabbed the attention of various social media users.

One person wrote, "Sir the temple may be small in size, but it's HUGE in significance and reverence for what it represents."


Another wrote, "Salute to the Braveheart and also a Salute to his brave parents. Thank you Sir for giving a Gem like him to the country. JAIHIND."


"Sir, no words to express your courage & nationalism. I salute you & your son. Can / will never forget the sacrifices made by your family," commented another.


In his letter, Captain Vijayant Thapar expressed another heartfelt wish - that if he were to be reborn, he would still join the army and fight for the nation. He also requested that his parents continue contributing some money to an orphanage and keep giving Rs 50 to Ruksana per month, a young girl he met during his posting.

Show full article

