Colour Me Bollywood! Your Holi Playlist Is Incomplete Without These 10 Tracks

Holi 2021: It is hard to let the festival of colours go by without some bonhomie and fun (File)

COVID-19 may have dampened Holi celebrations last year and is likely to do the same this year too, but the Bollywood buff in us finds it hard to let the festival of colours go by without some bonhomie and fun. And the one very important prerequisite of the festival is the presence of the must-play Holi songs.

Here are 10 songs to soak yourself in the Holi fervour without having to step out of home:

Holi Ke Din (Sholay)

Crooned by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this colourful song from the 1975 cult film features Dharmendra romancing Hema Malini on screen. Even 46 years later, the song remains as evergreen as the couple, who tied the knot in 1980.

Rang Barse (Silsila)

An iconic song that most of us have grown up listening to, it stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan again, this time with Rekha for company. This peppy song is still a favourite among the masses on Holi.

Soni Soni Ankhiyon Wali (Mohabbatein)

Shah Rukh Khan in a festive mood, dancing away to glory, and Aishwarya Rai making a fleeting appearance. Need we say more! This song is an absolute Holi classic.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War)

Two of the best dancers in the country - Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff - brought their A-game on and matched steps to this Holi song. Their lethal combination ensured that the song went on to become the dance anthem of the nation.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani)

Among recent Holi songs, this one from the 2013 film is a party favourite. It was labelled 'a new-age Holi anthem' by Deepika Padukone, who features in this peppy song doing 'thumkas' with ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. It was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Do Me A Favour, Let's Play Holi (Waqt)

You can't get through Holi without hearing someone hum this song at least once. There are so many things that make this track popular - Anu Malik's inimitable notes punctuated by Sunidhi Chauhan's sublime and playful vocals, the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the bonhomie and the overall festive feel.

Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Think a riot of colour, desi swag, kala chashma, six-pack abs and a lot of pouting. Bam! You have the title song of the 2017 Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer. The song is all that you need to have a peppy Holi.

Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa)

Not a conventional Holi track with all the jhatkas and matkas, this is about celebrating the festival of colours with the love of your life. This song is full of fun and mischief and just grows on you with time.

Tu Ne Maari Entriyaan (Gunday)

Real-life besties Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor wooing Priyanka Chopra in this song from the 2014 action-thriller sums up Holi celebration. The hook step is what makes it all the more memorable.

Lahu Muhn Lag Gaya (Goliyon Ki Ras Leela: Ram-Leela)

This was Deepika Padukone's second Holi song in 2013 and arguably as energetic as Balam Pichkari. Set in a Gujarati environment with some elements of Holi as well as garba, Lahu Muhn... was a sensuous track. This piece, sung by Shail Hada, was lit up by the unmistakable chemistry of Deepika and Ranveer Singh.