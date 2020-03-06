Colour-Coded Passes For Parliament Visitors To Guard Against Virus Spread

Coronavirus: To reduce overcrowding in parliament, the passes have been colour-coded

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, movement of visitors and their entry to parliament will be restricted when it reassembles after Holi on March 11. Come next week and MPs from both houses will not be able to meet visitors inside parliament. They will not be able to take their visitors on a tour of parliament house when it resumes on Wednesday after the Holi break.

In directions issued to both houses, movement of visitors is likely to see strict restrictions. This has been done keeping in mind the security of MPs against the coronavirus. For those coming to meet MPs at the reception, they would be allowed to stay only for one hour and this restriction should be strictly adhered to, a source said.

"These measures should include hand and respiratory hygiene must be practised. Large gathering within the precincts of Parliament House Estate may be avoided. Visitors other than those, which are essential for official/operational reasons, maybe strictly restricted," says the directions that have come to the offices of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and circulated to the office of every political party having its office on the premises.

To reduce overcrowding in parliament, the passes have been colour-coded.

"The Public Gallery pass which is for visitors to watch the proceedings of the house will be of white colour and these visitors are not permitted in any other area of the parliament. The security personnel have been directed to ensure the exit of the visitors form the building soon after the proceedings are over," the directions stated.

"The casual visitors will have a blue colour pass. These are people visiting party offices and MPs and would be issued a pass only for outer precincts of the parliament house and in non-restricted areas only. These visitors are not permitted to enter through building gates of parliament house. The MPs are requested to meet them at outer precincts or at the reception," it said.

As for those who have an appointment with the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Secretary General, Speaker, Prime Minister, Deputy Speakers, ministers and ministry of parliamentary affairs will be issued passes to their respective offices and allowed through authorised gates. This pass would be red.