Exclusive: Ex Chief Justice Counters Law Minister's Comment On Collegium

Justice UU Lalit (Retired) said Kiren Rijiju's views were "personal".

The Supreme Court collegium is a "perfectly correct and balanced" way to appoint judges, former Chief Justice UU Lalit told NDTV on Sunday, after Union Law Minister Kiren called the system "opaque".

"These ("opaque, unaccountable") are his personal views... It's a perfectly, correct and balanced way of doing things. It is a system where every viewpoint is considered," he said in an exclusive interview, days after his retirement earlier this week.

The comments come two days after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended for appointment as judges in the higher judiciary, including those reiterated by the collegium, and said keeping them pending is "not acceptable".

The top court said it had earlier clarified that once the government has expressed its reservation and that has been dealt with by the collegium, the appointments must be cleared.

Last week, speaking to news channel India Today, Mr Rijiju had said, "I am not critical about the judiciary or the judges but I state a fact which is the reflection of the thinking of the common people of India. The collegium system is opaque and isn't accountable. Judges and lawyers too believe this."

Before that, the Law Minister had claimed that "the people of the country are not happy" with the collegium system and according to the spirit of the constitution, it is the government's job to appoint judges.

Headed by the Chief Justice of India and comprising four senior-most judges of the court, the collegium recommends names for appointment and transfers of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts.

Not rooted in the constitution or a law, the system has evolved through judgments of the Supreme Court and has been the subject of debate.