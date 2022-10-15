Student's Body Found In Drain Near Noida College; 5 Students Are Accused

The body of Yashashvi Raj, 21, was found in a drain near Galgotias University in Greater Noida

The body of a 21-year-old private university student was found in a drain near the institute in Greater Noida, the police said, adding they have identified five students who allegedly murdered him.

The family of the murdered student of Galgotias University, Yashashvi Raj, alleged the five students killed him after a fight.

The police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Yashashvi Raj had gone out with two of his university friends on October 12, after which he never returned, the family told the police. A police complaint was then filed.

Greater Noida police officer Vishal Pandey said he got information today that an unidentified body was lying in a drain some 500 meters from the university. The body was identified by the family, he said.