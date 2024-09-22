Coldplay Returns To India: Check Dates, Ticket Prices And Other Details

Coldplay's last Indian concert was held nine years ago in 2016.

Music fans, the wait is over! Coldplay is bringing their much-anticipated Music Of The Spheres World Tour to India, and tickets for the band's Mumbai concert go on sale today, September 22, at 12 PM IST. The iconic British rock band will perform at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025.

With Coldplay's last Indian concert held nine years ago in 2016, excitement for their return is at an all-time high.

​Where to Get Your Tickets:

Booking Platform: BookMyShow is the exclusive platform for purchasing Coldplay concert tickets.

Ticket Release Time: 12 PM IST September 22, 2024.

Ticket Prices: Regular tickets are priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 35,000.

Ticket Options:

Standing Tickets (Rs 6,450): Get up close to the action, but consider a spot slightly away from the stage for a better view.

Seated Tickets (Rs 2,500 to Rs 9,500): Rows 2 in sections A and P offer the best seated experience. For lower-cost seats, opt for rows in A or P, and avoid sections M, N, C and D for better visibility.

Lounge Tickets (Rs 35,000): These premium tickets come with an array of luxury perks, including premium food and beverage service, access to an elevated viewing deck for the best stage views, and dedicated entry lanes, restrooms, and parking. Lounge ticket holders will also enjoy the convenience of an air-conditioned pre-function area.

Infinity Tickets: A unique ticketing feature for this concert is Coldplay's Infinity Tickets. These special tickets, priced at Rs 2,000 per pair, offer a mystery seating arrangement that will only be revealed on the day of the concert. You can purchase up to two pairs per buyer.

Booking Tips:

Ensure you are logged into BookMyShow before 12 PM for a faster checkout.

Have your payment details and ID information at hand to avoid delays.

Keep an eye on BookMyShow's social media platforms for any updates or technical issues during the booking process.

Coldplay's performance is expected to feature songs from their Music Of The Spheres album, alongside new singles like We Pray and feelslikeimfallinginlove from their upcoming release Moon Music, set to drop on October 4. Fans can also anticipate classic hits like Yellow, The Scientist, and Fix You, all paired with stunning visual effects, including lasers, fireworks and the signature LED wristbands that Coldplay fans love.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres tour is also breaking new ground in sustainability. The band has reduced CO2 emissions by 59 per cent compared to their previous tour and has already planted over 9 million trees worldwide. Their new album Moon Music will even be released on vinyl made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

Don't miss out! Head to BookMyShow at noon today to secure your tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable concert.