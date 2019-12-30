Cold Wave In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Shivers At 2 Degrees

Chilly and foggy conditions are expected to prevail on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh (Representational)

Cold wave conditions prevailed in large parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, with the likelihood of drizzle on New Year's eve, the IMD said.

An India Meteorological Department official said fog was prevalent in north Madhya Pradesh, while shallow to moderate fog was present in Satna, Rewa, Damoh, Datia and other districts.

Severe cold wave conditions prevailed in Umaria, Seoni, Datia, Gwalior districts, with Gwalior, Datia and Umaria recording 2 degree Celsius, the official informed.

Chilly and foggy conditions are expected to prevail on Tuesday as well, he added.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur on Tuesday in isolated places in Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh,

Vidisha, Sehore, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Ratlam and Shajapur, IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist GD Mishra said.

Rainfall is also likely in Ujjain, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Sagar, Damoh, Betul, Harda and Hoshangabad districts, Mr Mishra said.