Cold Wave Conditions Continue To Grip Kashmir Valley

A fresh spell of snow and rain is likely across Jammu and Kashmir beginning from Friday. (FILE PHOTO)

A cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, dropping minimum temperatures below the freezing point, the Met office said.

The weather office also forecast a fresh spell of snow and rain across Jammu and Kashmir beginning from Friday.

The Valley is going through the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the "Chillai Kalan" which started on December 21 and is slated to end on January 30.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.0, and Gulmarg minus 2.2 as their minimum temperatures on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the temperature at night in Leh and Kargil fell to minus 9.9 degrees Celsius and minus 15.3 degrees, respectively.

Jammu recorded 4.9 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.1 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, Bannihal minus 0.4 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures on Wednesday.

