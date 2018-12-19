Cold Wave Conditions Continue In Punjab, Haryana

The ongoing cold weather conditions are likely to continue in the two states for the next few days.

Cold wave sweeping most parts of Punjab and Haryana for the past few days continued unabated, with the minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places today.

Adampur in Punjab was once again the coldest place in the two states recording a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

Faridkot also reeled under intense chill recording a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, while severe cold prevailed in Bathinda at 3 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar- 3.6 degrees Celsius, Halwara- 4.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana- 4 degrees Celsius, Patiala- 5.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot- 5 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur- 5 degrees Celsius too experienced a cold night.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place recording a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius. Karnal - 5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak- 4.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa - 5.4 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani- 5.3 degrees Celsius too recorded below normal minimum temperatures.

Ambala's low settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, reeled under biting chill recording a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing cold weather conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next few days, the MeT official said.