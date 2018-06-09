New Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express Gets Tab-Operated Vending Machines

Uday Express is an orange-yellow double decker air-conditioned chair car train.

In the new Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express, which was flagged off on Friday, some new features have been installed. One of the unique features among them is a tab-operated automatic vending machine.

Using a tab, one can buy drinks, juices and snacks. The current inventory includes tea, coffee, aerated drinks, canned juices and packets of snacks.

Passengers can choose the items from the list and add it to their cart, once the payment is done, the vending machine automatically dispenses the items.



Other highlights of the UDAY (Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express, are infotainment system with wi-fi, GPS-based passenger information system, food vending machines and an exclusive dining area for passengers.

Uday Express is an orange-yellow double decker air-conditioned chair car train. It has 10 coaches including two power cars with brake vans.

The train, 22666/22665 Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru-Coimbatore Uday Express, starts from Coimbatore Junction at 5.45am and arrives in Bengaluru at 12.40 pm. From Bengaluru, it would start at 2.15 pm and reach Coimbatore at 9 pm.



State Railway Minister Rajen Gohain said that UDAY Express will be a boon for those who travel frequently between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.



The reduced travel time will also be a major draw for business class travellers between Coimbatore and Bengaluru, he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)



