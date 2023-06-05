Gurugram Firm 'Blocks' Employees From Leaving Office. Then A Clarification

Coding Ninjas said that "this action was not intentional."

Coding Ninjas, a Gurugram-based edtech company, has issued a clarification after the video of a watchman shutting the entry gate of its office - to 'stop' employees from leaving the premises - went viral on social media.

In the video, which is in question, the watchman is seen asking the employees to seek permission as exiting without permission is prohibited. The clip was shared on Twitter.

Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees.



Get the hell out of this country.



Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this. pic.twitter.com/zTFuN6vDCm — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) June 3, 2023

In a Twitter thread, the company said, “We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused.”

The company also added that the “founders have expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees.” Coding Ninjas added, “In light of the incident, the founders expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees. This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee.”

We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused. (1/4) — Coding Ninjas (@CodingNinjasOff) June 3, 2023

Coding Ninjas said that “this action was not intentional.” In a follow-up tweet, it wrote, “This was an anomaly at Coding Ninjas and against the core values we stand for as an organisation. We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional.”

The company added, “Over the last 7 years, we have built this company with love and a deep passion to solve India's skill gap, and it is unfortunate to see this incident unfold. We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused to all concerned.”