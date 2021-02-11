Code Of Ethics In Government's Draft Rules To Regulate Social Media

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Netflix, Amazon Prime and news related websites will be regulated

The government has readied draft rules to regulate all social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime and even news related websites. The rules revolve around a self-regulatory mechanism that will include a code of ethics and regular compliance reports.

The rules talk about a need for a chief compliance officer who will respond on a 24x7 basis to any complaint from law enforcement agencies and submit regular reports on compliance.

There will be a grievance redressal mechanism portal and an oversight mechanism, sources say.

The Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will have the powers to take action in case of an emergency and to place it before committee within 48 hours.

A government note says while the emerging significance of social media platforms and various forms of digital media had created the need for a legal framework that fosters "freedom with accountability", it had to be a "light touch framework" to ensure effective compliance with applicable laws.

Last year, the government had told the Supreme Court that there was a need to regulate digital media. While print and electronic media "rarely crossed the line" due to the very nature of their composition, digital media is "completely uncontrolled" and "remains unregulated", the government had told the Supreme Court.