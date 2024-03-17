Cockroaches, Dirty Toilet: Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Shares Harrowing Experience At Mumbai Hotel

"Rude, threatening service, complacency.. and now vengeance," he wrote.

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej recently shared a harrowing experience after staying at a budget hotel at the Mumbai airport. The music composer took to social media and said that the hotel had cockroaches in the room and dirty toilets. Mr Kej said that even though he had a similar experience with the hotel in the past, he thought of giving them a "second chance".

"Currently staying at @stayatginger Ginger Hotel at the Airport in Mumbai. Thought it would be a good idea to stay at a no frills business hotel by the @TataCompanies, being a huge fan of Tata. Bad experience once in the past, tried giving them a second chance. Unfortunately - untrained staff right from the check in counters, cockroaches in the room, faulty plumbing, non existent laundry pickups, dirty toilet drains, Etc. I really hope they improve.. for the sake of the group," he wrote on X.

Currently staying at @stayatginger Ginger Hotel at the Airport in Mumbai. Thought it would be a good idea to stay at a no frills business hotel by the @TataCompanies, being a huge fan of Tata. Bad experience once in the past, tried giving them a second chance. Unfortunately -… — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) March 15, 2024

In the following post, he shared a video of a cockroach in his room. "A happy wandering cockroach in my room @stayatginger hotel at Mumbai Airport. I was told it would be a single occupancy room. Hahhaha," he continued.

A happy wandering cockroach in my room @stayatginger hotel at Mumbai Airport. I was told it would be a single occupancy room. Hahhaha. pic.twitter.com/uVqJapAZxR — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) March 15, 2024

Further, Mr Kej added that after he shared the same on the microblogging website, the hotel deactivated his key. "Rude, threatening service, complacency.. and now vengeance," he wrote.

The renowned musician said even though he checked out from the hotel, the trouble did not seem to end. He received a "fictitious" laundry bill from the hotel and urged the hotel chain to investigate how there are lapses in services in operations.

"After all the drama, tweets, some pseudo apologies from staff, I receive this Laundry bill which is completely fictitious! Yesterday I did call for laundry at 2pm - NO ONE ARRIVED AT MY ROOM TO PICK UP LAUNDRY. I waited 45 min and gave up. So there was NO Laundry done! For your own good, @stayatginger and @TataCompanies , please investigate staff, look through cctv footage and please figure out how are these continuous lapses in operations, efficiency and service happening. Who is responsible (is it just some staff who is disgruntled?) and what needs to be done to restore trust in this brand," Mr Kej wrote.

Ginger Hotels took note of the same and apologised for the inconvenience. "Dear Ricky, please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused during your stay. We are investigating the matter with urgency. Your feedback is invaluable, and a member of our team will reach out soon. Regards," they wrote on the platform.

His post has received several reactions from internet users.

"Very brave to choose Ginger. Even normal folks don't dare tread there," said a user.

"No proper lighting, matchbox size rooms. Total harassment," commented a person.

A third added, "A new hotel it is .... And already in such a mess ?"

"They've diluted their brand value far too much. They suffer from severe staff shortage at best of their properties. Been their fan for long but have noticed considerable fall in service levels over last 3 years," remarked a user.