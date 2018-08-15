Kochi Airport Stops All Fights Till 2 PM After Heavy Rain

Operations of international and domestic flights have been suspended till 2pm (File)

All flight operations have been stopped at Kerala's Kochi airport after heavy rains caused waterlogging in adjoining areas. Operations of international and domestic flights have been suspended till 2pm.

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding yesterday, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps, officials have said.

Landslides and flooding continue to be reported in several districts of the state including Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Several people have fled their homes due to landslides and land slips in the district part of Western Ghats. People living in the downstream have been shifted to relief camps. Over 13,800 people have been provided shelter at 124 relief camps in the district. Low lying areas are inundated, officials said.

Last night at 2.30 am, 13 shutters of Mullaperiyar dam were opened after water levels rose. Hundreds of people living on the banks of Periyar river were shifted before the gates were opened.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier told the media that the devastation is worst since 1924. He also announced the state would not celebrate Onam in the wake of the mass destruction and loss of lives.

Thirty nine people have died since August 8 after floods hit Kerala, and around 60,000 people have been displaced. The damage has been estimated at nearly 8,000 crore rupees.